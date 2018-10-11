Speech to Text for Playing the role of a MSHP Trooper

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

conference. over the last few weeks...kq2's vanessa alonso and 20 local citizens have been learning about the role of being a missouri state highway patrol trooper. last night, the tables were turned on them as they took on the role of a trooper. here's what happened as they made a mock traffic stop that was set to get dangerous. <<this may look like at first a usual traffic stop for a missouri state highway patrol pulling someone over for speeding on i-29. the driver is asked to give his driver's license and registration. him and his passenger are seemed to be a bit odd and the trooper is trying to read the situation quickly nat sound: then a gun shot. was a stimulated traffic stop. this is the big event for the troop h's community alliance program. it may be just make believe here but unfortunately...this is the reality these troopers may have to face while they are on the road. sgt. corey root missouri state highway patrol/played the "bad guy": "some of these stops don't happen on a daily basis type thing but they do happen and occur." every participant had a different case scenario...ranging from intoxication to confrontation. it was all to see how we would have handled the situation if this was the real deal. some were right on target in their traffic stop and got out of it alive. some weren't so lucky or found out they were way too deep into the situation way too late. sgt. travis williams missouri state highway patrol/played the "bad guy": "we put you in a situation that you are probably not going to win. especially without the proper training, synopsis of what we are doing and no formal training. it's kind of difficult to go through it. you're already ammped up." one by one we all watched and cheered on each participant. i was the last one in line to play the part. i will admit i was nervous and scared out of my witts deep down inside after every scenario, wondering what the "bad guys" would have up their sleeves. i just had to remember to remain in control and have a plan for both the easy or hard way out. here's how it went down for me...i stopped the driver who for speeding and i saw as i was examining the car through my flashlight that they had guns on the floor on the passenger side so i knew from the get go my safety was at risk. i had to take control of the situation and fast before they could try and shoot me. nat sound: vanessa doing her traffic stop. sgt. jake angle missouri state highway patrol:"a lot of good stuff. you said something was wrong, you drew your gun and took control of the situation. that was good." once it was all said in done and we were all back into our regular everyday roles. the troopers overall were very impressed with how this class did. sgt. corey root:"everyone started with good were things we saw people did right. there were people who came up there confidently. sgt. travis williams: "everyone did pretty well. we want to see these instincts. instincts usually take over and for most people reporting from st. joseph. i'm vanessa alonso kq2 news your local news leader.>> next week on the final part of her series...vanessa and the team graduates from the program. you'll also get to hear from participants about what they took away from the experience. more kq2 news at 6