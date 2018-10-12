Speech to Text for Body Identified in Shooting Death

six.) st. joseph police have identified the victim killed in yesterday's deadly shooting thanks for joining us tonight... i'm alan van zandt. police say 28-year-old clifford york died from a gunshot wound. he was found in the backyard of a home on north 13th street. no other details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. but police say an autopsy is being performed. as of yet, no arrests have been made.