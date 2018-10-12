Clear

Body Identified in Shooting Death

Posted: Thu Oct 11 16:43:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 11 16:43:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

six.) st. joseph police have identified the victim killed in yesterday's deadly shooting thanks for joining us tonight... i'm alan van zandt. police say 28-year-old clifford york died from a gunshot wound. he was found in the backyard of a home on north 13th street. no other details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. but police say an autopsy is being performed. as of yet, no arrests have been made.
More clouds will start to move in tonight ahead of an area of rain that will start to fall across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday morning. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet.
