Speech to Text for First Frost Tips

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather has moved into the area and the first frost may be coming this weekend.-- meaning gardnerers need to be prepared. experts from earl may have some tips to help you make sure the first frost doesn't catch you off guard. first, if you have any plants outdoors, you will want to bring in those that you can or cover plants that are still in the ground this will prevent them from being damaged due to the cold temps (sot: craig hayes, manager: "probably the big things you want to watch out for is if you have things that are blooming, that you want you want to protect either in a pot or in the ground it could actually fade or blossoms." ) another thing you can do is hose off plants before the sunrises,that can also prevent damage to the plants at the same time,