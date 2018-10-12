Speech to Text for Drought Assistance Programs Discontinued

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plants at the same time, recent rains have helped improve drought conditions across the area now federal drought assistance programs are being discontinued the emergency conservation program and the emergency livestock assistance programs are no longer in effect these programs are triggered during an extreme drought condition. but, with new drought maps being released today, nowhere in northwest missouri falls under that extreme drought level the good news is that with the rains, most ponds have returned to higher levels and the future is optimistic. (sot: allyson wells, county executive director farm service agency: "but i am really relieved that we are now no longer in that situation. hopefully we will be better going into next year. in the spring time, maybe we will have.. our subsoil mositures will be back. potentially have our farmers have a break and have a good year next year." ) if you have any questions about the programs, you can contact you local farm service agency