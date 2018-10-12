Clear

Drought Assistance Programs Discontinued

Drought Assistance Programs Discontinued

Posted: Thu Oct 11 16:46:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 11 16:46:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

Speech to Text for Drought Assistance Programs Discontinued

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plants at the same time, recent rains have helped improve drought conditions across the area now federal drought assistance programs are being discontinued the emergency conservation program and the emergency livestock assistance programs are no longer in effect these programs are triggered during an extreme drought condition. but, with new drought maps being released today, nowhere in northwest missouri falls under that extreme drought level the good news is that with the rains, most ponds have returned to higher levels and the future is optimistic. (sot: allyson wells, county executive director farm service agency: "but i am really relieved that we are now no longer in that situation. hopefully we will be better going into next year. in the spring time, maybe we will have.. our subsoil mositures will be back. potentially have our farmers have a break and have a good year next year." ) if you have any questions about the programs, you can contact you local farm service agency
Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
More clouds will start to move in tonight ahead of an area of rain that will start to fall across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday morning. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events