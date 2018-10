Speech to Text for Flood Drone Footage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

farm service agency for other farmers now, it's too much rain and flooding that they're concerned about. here's footage taken from east of st. joseph where river levels are high and area fields are flooded. as long as it stays dry, rivers are expected to begin receeding over the next several days.