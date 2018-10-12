360 Transportation

Clear

Posted: Thu Oct 11 16:49:29 PDT 2018
several days. a new company will soon be using the missouri river to transport major commodities. the st. joseph port authority hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for transportation 360. a rail and barge shipment company based along the missouri river. the company will use barge transportation to ship farm and industrial commodities like soybeans and steel. (sot "barg freight is much more economic to get a product to the gulf for an export than rail or truck; a lot better environmental footprint, much less greenhouse gasses with the river. i think that our opportunities for large quantities of commodities are much better.") the freight company will utilize their space on the river during prime shipment season, which lasts until december
More clouds will start to move in tonight ahead of an area of rain that will start to fall across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday morning. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet.
