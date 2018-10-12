Speech to Text for Apple Seed Grants

after birth. some st. joseph school district teachers got quite the surprise this morning. they had their classes interrupted so they could receive a check to reward them for innovative ideas in the classroom. kq2s dane hawkins tagged along with this school room prize patrol and has the story.. <<[track] instead of kids, this little school bus to teachers in school district who had a big idea sjsd foundation board member] this is a great school district and our teachers are the backbone of that so if we can give the teachers what they need in the classroom then everyone wins [track] during this years annual apple seed grant give away, nearly two dozen teachers were awarded money to help thier innovative classroom projects [bobbie cronk] our kids are all so different and so the cookie cutter approach isnt going to work and our teachers know that so this grant allows them to try out these out of the box ideas and see what works [track] ideas like "discover the math," a program carden park math teacher deb wehr designed [deb wehr, carden park elementry math teacher] we can work with teachers to help them with their understanding of mathmatics and they in turn will be able to each the concepts at deeper levels to help their students become better mathmatitians [track] wehr says this grant money will now allow her and other teachers improve lives of students through out the district[deb wehr] they will be far more succesful in school but then also outside of school in the real world[bobbie cronk] if they're successful the hope is that the district will make it a part of the long term plan for funding [track] but for now its th community thats funding this years round of new ideas [bobbie cronk] we are so fortunate and to provide the and see what works this is all funding thats brought from the community for teachers none of it is tax money all of it is donated to help teachers do a great job with their student.>> the st. joseph school foundation board distributed 36,000 dollars worth of grants to 23 teachers in the district.