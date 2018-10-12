Clear

PumpkinFest Preps

Posted: Thu Oct 11 16:56:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 11 16:56:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

the weather might be a little chilly today, but that didn't stop volunteers from getting out to set up things for this weekend's pumpkinfest the 22nd annual pumpkin fest will feature carnival rides, food, live entertainment and a pumpkin wall the iconic wall will be filled with over eight hundred hand carved jack-o-lanterns, crafted by people in the community (sot "the scaffolding is here and ready to go. we'll start drilling a hole in the back of because you know pumpkins has a light in them. we've got about 125 logo pumpkins out there, so the middle of the mountain look for the logos.") pumpkinfest kicks off tomorrow night at 5pm at patee park. admission is free and the pumpkin wall lighting
More clouds will start to move in tonight ahead of an area of rain that will start to fall across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday morning. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet.
