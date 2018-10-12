Speech to Text for PumpkinFest Preps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the weather might be a little chilly today, but that didn't stop volunteers from getting out to set up things for this weekend's pumpkinfest the 22nd annual pumpkin fest will feature carnival rides, food, live entertainment and a pumpkin wall the iconic wall will be filled with over eight hundred hand carved jack-o-lanterns, crafted by people in the community (sot "the scaffolding is here and ready to go. we'll start drilling a hole in the back of because you know pumpkins has a light in them. we've got about 125 logo pumpkins out there, so the middle of the mountain look for the logos.") pumpkinfest kicks off tomorrow night at 5pm at patee park. admission is free and the pumpkin wall lighting