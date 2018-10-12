Clear

Hearing connection joins us to talk about new hearing aid technology.

David Neuman from Hearing Connection joins us to talk about some useful new tech.

Posted: Thu Oct 11 17:01:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 11 17:01:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Simerly

Speech to Text for Hearing connection joins us to talk about new hearing aid technology.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> welcome back. the latest news with hearing aids. >> a hearing aid is a great tool. that's what you have to build on. >> that is on top of that. >>> you want to be comfortable with it and not out there and i know that they got much smaller up here. >> the hearing aids got smaller. we can have the accessories here and work best. there's bluetooth technology. all of a sudden they can plug this in and plugs in their -- in the person and the normal volume and what they want. this is a remote control for people to have decks tearty issues. a lot of people can't as they get older can't feel up here but can eventually see. they can control the volume of their hearing aid. i mentioned a tv streamer. so sometimes they are iphone compatible phone, too. >> but they don't have the mic capability. this can. you can handle it on the phone. so the signal goes right to the hearing aid. you can clip this on and you can clip this button on right here. >> this is pretty cool. >> and the last but least it is the multimic. >> this is for people if i was having a hard time hearing you i could put this clip on you and when you talk it goes here. if we are driving in a car where you have that noise you can put that on. >> these are simple little items that don't do anything to affect how you move, act or otherwise and i think there's a lot that like that tv control. they will fall in love. >> people who have grand kids who are in the back seat they can hear them while they're driving. >> all this is available now and good to go. >> give me
