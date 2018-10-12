Speech to Text for district softball highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

spoofhounds lookiing to get a win over the lafayette irish in this first round of districts...we take you to the first inning... lafayettes roach is up to bat and she hits a liner up the middle...and in scores ( williams all the way from second...and the irsh take control early...and win a close one 10-9 over maryville... smithville warriors....versus the lafayette irish for the second game of the night for lafayette...first inning and smithvilles skylar brooks is up to bat...and she will get a clean hit on this ball...and it's gone....deep over the center field wall...and waistes no time getting around the bases...smithville takes the early lead in this game... on the way to a 13-1 victory cameron dragons...taking on the savannah savages in the first round of district play... masyn burnsides hits a deep one way into the outfield this one looks like a homerun...but the ball falls inside the park...that would allow for ella bruner from first base come all the way home... burnsides gives a little thumbs up...and savannah with a 8-4 win over cameron... savannah in the second game of the night...taking on the benton cardinals...mayson burnsides keeps the bat hot for this game...and unlike the game against cameron where the ball stays just inside the fence...the ball this time goes over the fence...that brings in a run...and savannah has full control of this game...shutting out benton 14-0... district