Speech to Text for A rainy & cool end to the workweek

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

disaster response. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<another disturbance will bring more rain chances friday into early saturday. saturday will be drier with partly sunny skies. highs will remain below average in the middle to upper 40s to lower 50s. we also do have a chance of rain in the forecast again sunday through early monday. if the rain sticks around during the overnight hours, we could also have a bit of a rain/snow mix early monday morning. mostly sunny skies & below average are in the forecast for tuesday and wednesday. we are tracking also the possibility for our first frost of the season next week as overnight lows fall to near freezing. >>