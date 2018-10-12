Clear

A rainy & cool end to the workweek

A rainy & cool end to the workweek

Posted: Fri Oct 12 05:27:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 05:27:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for A rainy & cool end to the workweek

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

disaster response. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<another disturbance will bring more rain chances friday into early saturday. saturday will be drier with partly sunny skies. highs will remain below average in the middle to upper 40s to lower 50s. we also do have a chance of rain in the forecast again sunday through early monday. if the rain sticks around during the overnight hours, we could also have a bit of a rain/snow mix early monday morning. mostly sunny skies & below average are in the forecast for tuesday and wednesday. we are tracking also the possibility for our first frost of the season next week as overnight lows fall to near freezing. >>
Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
A rainy & cool Friday is ahead with highs only going up into the middle 40s. The rain should be out of here just in time for Friday night football. Saturday will be drier with partly sunny skies. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events