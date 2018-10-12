Speech to Text for Police stop 77 cars in overnight operation

a police dozens of car stops and multiple arrests.joining us tonight. i'm alan van zandt.police stopped 77 cars in last night's operation that they say focused on street-level crimes and locating stolen vehicles. of all those stops -- 60 citations were issued and 7 arrests were made. department officials say all criminal cases are being submitted to the buchanan county prosecutors office to look at possible charges.. st. joseph police were aided in their efforts by missouri state highway patrol, the buchanan and andrew county sheriff's departments, and the elwood police department.