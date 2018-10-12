Speech to Text for CIT Training Different Tools

today wrapped up another round of training for crisis intervention team officers from various police departments and other response units. the northwest missouri c-i-t council trains officers, health care providers and city leaders how to react and de-escalate a crisis situation with someone who has a mental disability or drug addiction problem. kq2's dane hawkins has more. <<[track] across north west missouri, law enforcement noticed an certain type of [anthony williams, north west missour state univ. police] calls for check well being or calls for mental health crisis calls has risen quite trimendously [track] to help with these types of calls, officers have intervention training [ jen gentry, comm. mental health liason, nw missouri cit ] responding to that call has some mental health or substance use it person at ease and have a more fuitful conversation officers really disorders and drugs affects an situation, the missouri cit with choice of st. joseph trainers this year[lindsay gilbert, choices trainers] we are sidliners to coach them through some questions they may have to give the best repsonses to the individuals. [track] each officer was given a mock cisis situation with an choice trainer acting as a person with a mental disability or drug overuse problem[lindsay gilbert, choices trainers] anytime that we can get a group of people together to see the people first not the disability mental abuse not the substance abuse or use, it's going to be great for the officers [track] the training focuses on different way to de-escilate a situation[jen gentry] when they respond to crisis calls in the community it helps provide them other tools that they can use to help engage that individualthe biggest tool it helps us use is our voice for verbal communication de-[track] and all parties agree to a safer everyone [gne jentry] we page really workowilliams] it's essential that we have that in our department, it's been great for us thus fardanea hawkins kq2 news.>> officers from st. joseph, university, lathrope, and savannah, northwest missouri state university, savannah, lathrope, and atchison were at the training. the net crisis intervention team training will be heald in april.