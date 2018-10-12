Clear

New Local Support Group

New Local Support Group

Posted: Fri Oct 12 16:54:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 16:54:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

space locally suffering with mental illness. missouri care has opened up a designated meeting room for peer-to-peer support group meetings. with world mental health day held earier this week, organizers say they want to get the word out about the group. they say this is not a therapy session, nor is it a substitution for a diagnosis. those behind the meetings say, they just want to provide a safe and welcoming environment for the public. (kevin williams/ group facilitator sot ) "everyone is in the same boat, everyone may not have the same diagnosis, but everyone is struggling wih a mental illness, and all of those carry their own stigma." the group meets every thursday night starting at 7 o'clock at the missouri care office
A rainy & cool Friday is ahead with highs only going up into the middle 40s. The rain should be out of here just in time for Friday night football. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet. Water levels should be lower by Sunday.
