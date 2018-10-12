Speech to Text for New Local Support Group

space locally suffering with mental illness. missouri care has opened up a designated meeting room for peer-to-peer support group meetings. with world mental health day held earier this week, organizers say they want to get the word out about the group. they say this is not a therapy session, nor is it a substitution for a diagnosis. those behind the meetings say, they just want to provide a safe and welcoming environment for the public. (kevin williams/ group facilitator sot ) "everyone is in the same boat, everyone may not have the same diagnosis, but everyone is struggling wih a mental illness, and all of those carry their own stigma." the group meets every thursday night starting at 7 o'clock at the missouri care office