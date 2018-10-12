Clear

USDA Office a Possibility for Saint Joseph

welcome back. the u-s-d-a is looking to relocate its headquarters, and st. joseph might be just the spot. the department of agriculture wants to build two new facilities closer to the farming community and tuesday city officials took a trip to washington d.c to pitch st. joseph as a potential location the usda will build two new facilities to host economic research services and the national institute for food and agriculture each will bring in over 200 jobs to the area. (sot "we believe our proximity to the kansas city area and in particular to the airport is a benefit. and given this area of the country we are close to a number of what they call land grant institutions; these are institutions that typically have agricultural research going on.") the deadline for cities to to submit letters of interest is october 15, lilly anticipates the u-s-d-a will have a list of finalist by early 2019
