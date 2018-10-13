Speech to Text for CAMERON-BENTON

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coach kevin keeton looking onward trying to get a much needed win over cameron...=== we take you to the first quarter...and benton is on the move...garison dydell gets the hand off...for the cardinals.. breaks a couple of tackles... and he dives into the endzone.. for the first touchdown of the game====we go to the second quarter...and cameron looking for answers...dragon quarter back tyler campbell receives the snap..rolls to his left... throws the ball down field... but its picked off by daniel bucherand he has a nice return off the interception...setting themselves up in the redzone... ===off the turnover...benton looking to score again...its handed off to garison dydell again.. he score his second touchdown on the day...benton goes on to win 28-7 over cameron..