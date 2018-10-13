Clear

CAMERON-BENTON

CAMERON-BENTON

Posted: Fri Oct 12 21:15:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 21:15:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for CAMERON-BENTON

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coach kevin keeton looking onward trying to get a much needed win over cameron...=== we take you to the first quarter...and benton is on the move...garison dydell gets the hand off...for the cardinals.. breaks a couple of tackles... and he dives into the endzone.. for the first touchdown of the game====we go to the second quarter...and cameron looking for answers...dragon quarter back tyler campbell receives the snap..rolls to his left... throws the ball down field... but its picked off by daniel bucherand he has a nice return off the interception...setting themselves up in the redzone... ===off the turnover...benton looking to score again...its handed off to garison dydell again.. he score his second touchdown on the day...benton goes on to win 28-7 over cameron..
Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
A rainy & cool Friday is ahead with highs only going up into the middle 40s. The rain should be out of here just in time for Friday night football. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet. Water levels should be lower by Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events