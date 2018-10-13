Speech to Text for Lafayette-St.Pius

st. pius now we go down to st. pius where the warriors host lafayette...===lafeyette in scoring position, daeton mcgaughy back in shotgun, he will keep it and run right up the middle and dive into the endzone for the touchdown...=== going for two here, mcgaughy pump fakes to the left even faking out the camera operator, he finds miles henderson out to the right and he will take it in the endzone to make the score 8-0...===the warriors in posession now, john liberto hands it off to ben wade who powers up through the middle before finally being brought down for a 13 yard gain...===liberto takes the snap and fakes the hand off but is brought down behind the line of scrimmage by alex phelan...wade again gets the hand off and is met early but will not go down. derrick may comes up and rips the ball out of his arms and it will be lafayettes ball...3rd and long for the irish, mcgaughy drops back and finds may across the middle for a 28 yard gain...=== the irish would go on to win this one 28-0...