Speech to Text for Maryville tops Savannah in Highway 71 showdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for that trophy right there... =====already up 7-0 ben walker dials up a deep ball..tate oglesby...diving grab for the huge gain...===coach webb's excited about that one...==the big play sets up tyler houchin for another spoofhound touch down...12-0...but we had to throw in the extra point...=== eli dowis receives the toss.... hurdles a defender...converts for two points...maryville up 14-0 over savannah...==== walker calls oglesby's number again...and makes the circus catch...extends the lead 21-0...and how about a dunk in the juice box...wind mill slam...===but titan irvine had a response to try and stay in this one...the four yard rushing touchdown gets savannah on the board..21-7 maryville still up...===the spoofhounds put it away...just before half...dowis...gets the hand-off and takes it in for another touchdown...27-7...=== and in the third....dowis gets the toss to close it out...the spoofhounds take the highway 71 trophy back to maryville... final score...41-7...