Clear

Maryville tops Savannah in Highway 71 showdown

Maryville tops Savannah in Highway 71 showdown

Posted: Fri Oct 12 21:24:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 21:24:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for Maryville tops Savannah in Highway 71 showdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for that trophy right there... =====already up 7-0 ben walker dials up a deep ball..tate oglesby...diving grab for the huge gain...===coach webb's excited about that one...==the big play sets up tyler houchin for another spoofhound touch down...12-0...but we had to throw in the extra point...=== eli dowis receives the toss.... hurdles a defender...converts for two points...maryville up 14-0 over savannah...==== walker calls oglesby's number again...and makes the circus catch...extends the lead 21-0...and how about a dunk in the juice box...wind mill slam...===but titan irvine had a response to try and stay in this one...the four yard rushing touchdown gets savannah on the board..21-7 maryville still up...===the spoofhounds put it away...just before half...dowis...gets the hand-off and takes it in for another touchdown...27-7...=== and in the third....dowis gets the toss to close it out...the spoofhounds take the highway 71 trophy back to maryville... final score...41-7...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
A rainy & cool Friday is ahead with highs only going up into the middle 40s. The rain should be out of here just in time for Friday night football. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet. Water levels should be lower by Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events