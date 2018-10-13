Speech to Text for St. Joe Christian Makes it Two in a row against Braymer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for win number two against a winless bobcat squad...===christian first drive of the game... caleb carlson pitches out to john gregory... gregory breaks a few tackles picks up 12 yards...===the lions try the option again but the other way... gregory trying to break more tackles... but out pops the ball... alex chavez scoops up the ball and walks into the endzone for a christian touchdown...===then fourth and one on the next drive... gregory again on the option... he finds the edge and makes it all the way to the end zone christian goes up 16-0=== braymer trying to get something started but the snap goes over the quarterbacks head... christian falls on it in great field position...=== the lions pull out the reverse grady kellam... he's tip-toeing the sideline but knocked out of bounds for 15 yards...===later in the drive... lions inside the five... brent boyd makes a move and finds the endzone... lions take a big lead early in the second quarter...they go on to win this one 30-8 the