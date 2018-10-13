Clear

St. Joe Christian Makes it Two in a row against Braymer

Posted: Fri Oct 12 21:27:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 21:27:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

for win number two against a winless bobcat squad...===christian first drive of the game... caleb carlson pitches out to john gregory... gregory breaks a few tackles picks up 12 yards...===the lions try the option again but the other way... gregory trying to break more tackles... but out pops the ball... alex chavez scoops up the ball and walks into the endzone for a christian touchdown...===then fourth and one on the next drive... gregory again on the option... he finds the edge and makes it all the way to the end zone christian goes up 16-0=== braymer trying to get something started but the snap goes over the quarterbacks head... christian falls on it in great field position...=== the lions pull out the reverse grady kellam... he's tip-toeing the sideline but knocked out of bounds for 15 yards...===later in the drive... lions inside the five... brent boyd makes a move and finds the endzone... lions take a big lead early in the second quarter...they go on to win this one 30-8 the
A rainy & cool Friday is ahead with highs only going up into the middle 40s. The rain should be out of here just in time for Friday night football. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet. Water levels should be lower by Sunday.
