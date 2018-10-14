Clear

Rain and snow mix tomorrow

Rain and snow mix tomorrow

Posted: Sat Oct 13 20:19:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 13 20:19:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for Rain and snow mix tomorrow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

damage to the plants (sot) colton cichoracki joins us now...(áanchors ad-lib <<for sunday, the lot more like winter temperatures. rain the day but as a cold front moves temperatures will 40s during the by afternoon. some rain may mix in expecting any outside of maybe a surfaces but the first flakes of the possible! beyond and freeze concerns are there especially tuesday mornings. temperatures will freezing monday night. much of next week will be very nice though with moderating sunny skies. by week's end, highs 60s.>>
Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
For Sunday, the season will look a lot more like Winter with very cool temperatures. Rain is expected to start the day but as a cold front moves through, temperatures will be falling from the 40s during the morning to the 30s by afternoon. Some rain may mix in with snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events