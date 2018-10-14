Speech to Text for Pony Express Museum hosts annual Pumpkinfest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

place in april many were out and about today enjoying the annual pony express pumpkin festival, in its 22nd year, the event has been a community staple for generations, we talked to families there today to find out why it's such an attraction. <<an annual fall tradition continues at patee park, [shelby robinson] we just wanted to get out and have some fun, you know, we've been coming here for years so we just wanted to come out and have a good time, enjoy the weather. the 2018 pony express pumpkinfest made it's return this year. the family friendly event draws kids of all ages out the park. [dansare marks] there's a lot for them to do, so its better than being stuck in the house so.."organizers with the festival say through the years, the tradition has passed down. [cindy daffron] so its become a generational event for bringing them here. though the older generation may have grown up, at least some of them admit to being kids at heart. [robinson]we love coming out here and having fun, playing arcade games, as you can see, beating each other up.for kids, and adult too, there's plenty to see ghost.from scary ghosts to cooky folks, all in the name of entertainment of course, but the main attraction is the crowd favorite pumpkin mountain. the collection of hand carved pumpkins is a photo-op destination by day, but by night, the entire collection lights up the night sky.[carlene makawski] we are the only pumpkin mountain in the country that is electrically lit, and it's been fantastic all these years. businesses all across st. joseph, along with students taking part in this tradition created by the community, for the community. are you gonna check out the pumpkin mountain? yeah yeah we were gonna walk by, yep [marks] i hope so yeah as long as the kids are good we're gonna keep here as long as we can. at the end of the day though, the festival it not all about lit pumpkins, it's about spending valuable time with those you love. getting outside the house with the kids, having a good time those are memories you'll keep forever.>> you have another chance to catch the festival if you missed out today, it continues