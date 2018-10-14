Speech to Text for SYO color run

a week, a new youth center will be opening its doors to the kids on st. joseph's south side and today, the southside youth outreach organization held its final fundriaser for the center the innagural s-y-o color run began with runners throwing color into the air before hitting the trails in hyde park the goal was to raise more money for the center that will fill a critical need in the community (sot: jodi brager, syo director: "we are trying to turn the tide the other direction and help kids stay in school, stay productive in life, and along the way share hope and the love of christ with them as well. and so meeting physical needs and spiritual needs at the same time is the goal" ) the new youth center will be located in the basement of midland ministries a grand opening ceremony will take place