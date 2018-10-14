Clear

SYO color run

SYO color run

Posted: Sun Oct 14 08:57:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 14 08:57:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

a week, a new youth center will be opening its doors to the kids on st. joseph's south side and today, the southside youth outreach organization held its final fundriaser for the center the innagural s-y-o color run began with runners throwing color into the air before hitting the trails in hyde park the goal was to raise more money for the center that will fill a critical need in the community (sot: jodi brager, syo director: "we are trying to turn the tide the other direction and help kids stay in school, stay productive in life, and along the way share hope and the love of christ with them as well. and so meeting physical needs and spiritual needs at the same time is the goal" ) the new youth center will be located in the basement of midland ministries a grand opening ceremony will take place
For Sunday, the season will look a lot more like Winter with very cool temperatures. Rain is expected to start but as a cold front moves through, temperatures will be falling from the 40s during the morning to the 30s by afternoon. Some rain may mix in with snow and possibly changeover to all snow by the evening.
