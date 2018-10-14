Home
Freezing temps on the way
Freezing temps on the way
Posted: Sun Oct 14 18:25:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 14 18:25:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
36°
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Maryville
Broken Clouds
36°
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
36°
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
35°
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
33°
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Scattered rain and snow showers will come to an end later tonight. Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Frost is likely to form. A chilly Monday is on the way with sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Most Popular Stories
KQ2 Forecast: Season's first snow possible today
Explosion injures one in Buchanan County
Police stop 77 cars in overnight operation
Police identify victim found shot in backyard
Truck hits building along St. Joseph Ave.
Stolen guns, drugs found after suspects lead police on high speed chase
Local shop unlocks secrets of CBD oil
Police investigating body found in backyard of home
Final fundraiser held before opening of new youth center
St.Joseph makes bid for new USDA headquarters
Community Events