Freezing temps on the way

Posted: Sun Oct 14 18:25:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 14 18:25:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Scattered rain and snow showers will come to an end later tonight. Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Frost is likely to form. A chilly Monday is on the way with sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
