Clear

Snow moves out and then plenty of sunshine

Snow moves out and then plenty of sunshine

Posted: Sun Oct 14 20:22:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 14 20:22:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for Snow moves out and then plenty of sunshine

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it takes time to get to all the communities and try to help. now what we have done is--we registered individual the death toll stands at 18, but authorities say it could climb. as of sunday, more than customers are states from florida to meteorologist colton cichoracki joins us now... (áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) <<freeze warning kq2 viewing area from 1 a.m. tonight a.m. monday morning low be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. a hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken. scattered rain and snow showers will come to an end later tonight. skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. frost is likely to form. a chilly monday is on the way with sunny skies. highs will be in the upper 40s. frost and freeze concerns continue tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s once again. much of the week will be very moderating sunny skies. highs colton...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Scattered rain and snow showers will come to an end later tonight. Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Frost is likely to form. A chilly Monday is on the way with sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events