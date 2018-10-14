Speech to Text for Suicide walk

<<russell oliver jr: "the support and the love that we have had from friends, family, it's it's amazing. and it's gotten all of us through this."the oliver family - sharing that support with othersbringing light to mental health awarenessout of the darknesskerry harvey: "we awareness about mental health issues and illnesses and try to get help for those suffering. and so that possibly this doesn't happen in the future."the walk is the first of its kind in st. josephkerry harvey: "my daughters and i have walked in the columbia and the fulton walks before because this is something that is near to our hearts. and we decided we needed one here."hundreds of people showed upkerry harvey: "it's been a wonderful response."beads were handed out to link everyone together to the same causeand in t-shirts to remember who is gone.like scott oliver, a volunteer firefighter from savannah, whose family was dressed in red, months after he took his liferussell oliver jr.: "if you are struggling and there's there's always someone to talk to. um, don't shut your family, your friends, anybody out."because russell oliver jr: "once you're gone, the pain never stops."colton cichoracki, kq2, your local news leader>> more than 17