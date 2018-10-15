Speech to Text for Sheriff's deputies use Doritos to round up pig
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- Never underestimate the power of a snack!
California authorities used Doritos to corral a runaway pig.
The swine, described as being the size of a mini horse, was spotted in a San Bernardino neighborhood over the weekend.
Quick-thinking deputies grabbed the chips from a lunch bag and made a trail for the pig to follow.
The pig followed the trail, and soon enough, was safe and sound back home.