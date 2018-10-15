Speech to Text for PONY EXPRESS MUSEUM HOSTS ANNUAL PUMPKINFEST

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and about this weekend enjoying the annual pony express pumpkin festival, the event has been a community staple for generations now, kq2's ron johnson talked to families there to find out why it's such an attraction . <<an annual fall tradition continues at patee park, [shelby robinson] we just wanted to get out and have some fun, you know, we've been coming here for years so we just wanted to come out and have a good time, enjoy the weather. the 2018 pony express pumpkinfest made it's return this year. the family friendly event draws kids of all ages out the park. [dansare marks] there's a lot for them to do, so its better than being stuck in the house so.."organizers with through the tradition has passed down. so its become a event for bringing them here. though the older generation may them admit to here and having you can see, there's plenty to [marks] i want to from scary name of the main pumpkin mountain. the collection of hand carved pumpkins is a photo-op destination by the entire lights up the night sky. [carlene makawski] we are the only pumpkin mountain in the country that is electrically lit, and it's been fantastic all these years.businesses all across st. joseph, along with students taking part in this tradition created by the community, for the community. are you gonna check out the pumpkin mountain?yeah yeah we were gonna walk by, yep [marks] i hope so yeah as long as the kids are good we're gonna keep here as long as we can. at the end of the day though, the festival it not all about lit pumpkins, it's about spending valuable time with those you love. getting outside the house with the kids, having a good time those are memories you'll keep forever.>> this was the 22nd year for the pumpkin festival. the festival ended early yesterday because of