BREAKING NEWS: St. Joseph police investigating shooting death as homicide, suspect in custody
Freeze Warning for the KQTV viewing area
Posted: Mon Oct 15 12:32:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 15 12:32:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
48°
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
46°
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
48°
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
43°
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
47°
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.
