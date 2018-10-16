Clear

One more chilly morning but staying below average

Posted: Tue Oct 16 05:41:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 16 05:41:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
32° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Tuesday at 9 a.m. as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
