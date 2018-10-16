Speech to Text for Ruden reps st. joseph in State golf

from mozingo lake golf course.. <<caroline ruden: "it was very exciting, it was nerve wracking all in one. very, very thankful for everyone that has gotten me through this."ruden wouldn't be in this position without her grandfather pushing her into the game.ruden: "he really wanted me to kind of go on the family golf with the karrell's and i said i'll give it a shot and i am here where i am now so it's pretty amazing where i've gone."though the game of golf takes years to master, her coach mark korell isn't surprised at the success ruden has seen early in her golf career.korell: "when you put a lot of effort into it like she has anything is possible." ruden adds it took a whole team effort to get her to this point. ruden: "to be honest i didn't think i was going to get to this level but to get through it i've been out there every day with my coach and with my grandfather ken and mike habermehl up at the country club. they put a whole lot of time and effort into me and i'm very thankful for that as well.">>