Speech to Text for New Shelter, New Hope

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right time. <<áánatsáá [track] it's been months of [brandon nash, using shelter] i'm going to tell you its pretty horrible when you are out and you have no place to go [track] but now he knows where he'll be laying his head tonight[brandon nash] big releif for people here because i'm telling you its not very easy being out here on your own with out working or with out support crossing campus homeless shelter has officially opended its doors [pastor roger] to be able to welcome them to come into the shelter here to night is just a dream come true for us [track] the shelter went up in six months, but for crossing members, its been a long time coming [pastor roger] it feels like something that we had been working on not just for months but for several years áánatsáá[dane] one by one those in need filed in to pick their cot..next they'll be picking an agency to help.. immediately as they go from this place they will be able to go across the street to the 8th street drop in center right away immediatrly to workers and other agencies, when with here in a since of being on the streets and not know how they can go immediatrly and connnect with those agencies that can help them [track[ which at the core of it all is what nash says he and many others like him really need [brandon nash] i hope to find a job i hope to get myself better i hope to get myself clean and i hope to do all the right things for all the right reasons dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader.>> the crossing