Speech to Text for City debates closing Monterey Street

a $250 million dollar biodiesel plant could soon be making a home in the city still has about closing street from 6th street is requested a street with no would need to do that to make their development work."river biofuels hasn't provided the city with an update on how this will impact traffic "we require a traffic study to determine what traffic is going across that street, where they are going to reroute to; how long it's going to take them to do that detour and a cost benefit of that."and unlike the company's pilot facility would be outside an industrial park, which could impact property "a lot of these folks, their home that only investment and if it's not their only investment it their largest single investment and to diminish their would mean we are lowering our tax base."the closure would require a half mile detour for traffic, which could impact public safety "if they have an incident on one side of the tracks or another and they cannot use that, they have to detour around. in life safety means that could either mean a house is burnt down or saved or a person doesn't receive the medical attention as fast as they can."the plant could provide up to 60 new jobs in the area, and remove a blighted property, but the council still has to balance their decision "i think the entire council is really questioning both sides of this issue, and i hope it's one that all of us take seriously, because this is a serious issue."sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> the city council will vote on whether or not to close monterey street during their regular meeting next monday