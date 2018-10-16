Speech to Text for St. Joseph Holiday Lights Prep

halloween is a little over two weeks away, but after a recent snow it's starting to look more like christmas, kq2's sydnie holzfaster met with st. joseph's parks department to see how the city is preparing for the upcoming holiday season <<< the snow thawing out halloween, but the city is preparing for season [sot: jeff atkins/asst. director"it's time for us to get started out in the parks. it's takes a good six to seven weeks to get ready."]despite weather department will spend the next over 400,000 lights at krug and hyde park [sot: jeff atkins"we've got a deadline and we know we've got to meet it, we've never missed it. this will be our 38th year this year and we don't want to miss this one."]but krug park isn't the only place getting decorated for winter festivities. at the most recent city council meeting $10,000 was allocated to help decorate downtown and the felix street square [sot:patrick modlin/room 108 "eventually we want to have something similar to the country club plaza. right now we're concentrating around the square,but by adding lampposts and other things throughout downtown, it's going to create a very warm and fun holiday experience."]and organizers hope the holiday experience will give downtown a boost [sot:patrick modlin"as downtown has gone through recent revitalization, we feel like this is really going to accelerate and create more momentum.""for the next holiday season, we want to build on what we've done this year and continue to make it an annual tradition."]the downtown association is hoping to have a tree lighting ceremony at felix street square on december 1st, and as always you can see the trees and everything else light up here at krug park the day after thanksgiving. reporting in st. joseph, sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> the downtown association is looking for volunteers to help decorate the square. you can find more information on volunteer opportunities on our website at