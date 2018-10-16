Speech to Text for Second Harvest Milk

food banks will distribute fresh dairy products to families in need -- thanks to a new program from the usda... kq2's sydnie holzfaster has details on how the second harvest food bank is working to distribute the fresh milk: <<nat pop- case slams downthe surplus of milk leftover from tariffs hitting the u.s dairy market is finally finding a new home [sot:chad higdon/ceo of second harvest food bank "the usda is buying $50million worth of milk and distributing to food banks throughout the country."]for the first time, second harvest will have access to fresh milk through the emergency food assistance program or tefap [sot:chad higdon"we have about 32 agencies that are set up to distribute tefap product for us."]second harvest will distribute 225 cases of milk once a month in kansas and three times a month in missouri, but the product's 12 day shelf life puts distributors on a tight deadline [sot:chad higdon"it's there to support the milk market and obviously it benefits many individuals we are serving, so all the logistics that go into that our staff has been working really hard to get out ahead of it and just make sure that we are going to be ready."]the new life church in blair kansas received nearly 60 gallons of fresh milk [sot:mary johnson/food bank coordinator- blair, ks"this is our first shipment, this is our first time of doing the milk program. we are still ironing out and getting things the way we're supposed to be handling the situation, but i think it's going to be good."] and that delivery will be a rare gift for people in the community [sot:mary johnson"there is a great need here for the people that we serve and we are just happy that we have a facility that we can use to help people here in doniphan county."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>> second harvest received its first shipment of milk for kansas residents today... the program will provide fresh milk to tefapuntil march, 2019.