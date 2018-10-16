Speech to Text for Remembrance held for slain teen

(sot ((music)) "from kqtv, st. joseph, this is kq2 news at ten.") good evening, i'm alan van zandt. this time of year has proven tough for the family and friends kaytlin root. today marks two years since the seventeen year old was murdered at krug park. today a baloon release and prayer vigil was held in her honor, kq2's ron johnson was there. the murder of seventeen year- old kaytlin root shook the community,[sot] i dont want people to think of kaytlin as this tragedy, please don't she wouldn't want that.now, family and friends krug park this afternoon to remember the st. joseph teen whose life was cut short two years ago. lured to the park by an 18 year-old man and a female juvenile. authorities said the two then beat root unconscious before they stabbed her to death.for the family, they say the pain hasn't gone away. "my life will never be the same," kaytlin's mother along with stepfather david stephens, joined her friends to remember her with a prayer vigil, and a balloon release."i'll never stop doing these balloon releases, ever, i will always be here, i will always be her voice," jaramillo family and friends as someone who was strong-willed yet very loving and caring. [jaramillo] "she'd like to debate everything, she was never [stephens] "she was a very loving person, caring, i don't think there was anybody she disliked," kaytlin's loved ones say, even though she's felt.she shows signs me so she's very loved. ron johnson kq2, your local news leader. sebastian dowell and amanda bennet