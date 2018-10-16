Speech to Text for Western Falls to Northwest volleyball 3-2

rolling...we head to looney complex for the rivalry match-up.. northwest and western...=== in the first set... northwest's megan stilmock comes up with the save... maddy ahrens sets it to maddy bruder... spikes it home.. one of her team leading 17 kills on the night...=== back and forth in the first set... until westerns' shelby taylor gets a kill of her own to win the first set 25-22...==== the griffons... playing well early on... stephanie doak led the way for the griffs with 24 kills on the night... this match goes to five sets... but it;s northwest grabbing the 3-2 victory over western.. the griffs fall to 4-8 in the miaa... while northwest moves to 10-2....