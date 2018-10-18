Clear

Another nice fall day for Thursday

the month. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days place. high pressure on top of morning will push to switch up to the allowing 60s. it will be very nice and sunny cold front will pass friday, giving us a rain. temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s. weekend will be sunny and quiet for you may have. temperatures will below average in the middle 50s to next week looks to remain sunny & quiet with temperatures in the lower 60s. a slight chance of rain is in the forecast for wednesday with another cold front passing through. another cool down to follow with highs in the upper 50s. >> i'm joined by
Saint Joseph
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 36°
We've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days thanks to the dry air we've had in place. High pressure on top of us this Thursday morning will push out to our east. It will allow out winds to switch up to the south on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 60s. It will be very nice and sunny once again.
