Speech to Text for SJFD firefighter training

use them. <<(nat) it was hands on training on how to someday perhaps save a (nat)responders from northwest missouri got a refresher course on how to extracate a crash victim from a vehicle.as technology in cars change, so must responders techniques. (sot: billy hurt, alex air apparatus: "with new high strength steel and new laminated glass in the side windows, everything has changed for the safety of the subjects in the vehicle safety. it's harder for the firefighter or the responder to get in the vehicle.")years as a firefighter in columbia, billy hurt estimates he's saved several hundred people, extracating them from wrecked cars. he now works for a company that teaches other responders his tricks of the trade(sot: hurt: "there is a strategy. a lot of it depends on how the people are trapped in the vehicle and the type of vehicle and the position of the vehicle.)while the skills they learn are primarily for saving crash victims -- the lives they also save may be their own.(sot: "if these airbags deploy or go off at the wrong time or if you cut into an electrical system that we don't know about, they can be life threatening."the course was sponsored by st. joseph's a&b carstar, where many vechicles involved in wrecks end up."for us to see this happening in our shop with the vehicles you see tonight that are crashed up and wrecked up and think somebody was in some of those that are still sitting here. you don't know how people got our or survived." for the firefighters and other first responders, they say it's worth risking their own safety to help others who need help."you want to be safe but yet you want to do the job that needs to be done. there's always dangers there. you have to adapt and overcome.">> twelve