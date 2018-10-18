Clear
Gov. Parson touring the state about Prop D

<<driving the gas tax up. "we've kicked this can down the road for so long but now we've got a problem."the governor says missouri's future depends on fixing our roads and bridges."got to do something."prop d on the november ballot would generate hundreds of millions of dollars for infrastructure.he says money desperately needed. "we got a thousand bridges that's not in good shape. we got to figure out how we are going to replace that."prop d would bump the gas tax from 17 cent to 27 cents over four years.more than 20 years ago--the gas tax was 17 cents--today it's 17 cents. name is with safermo. "inflation has eaten away at that."the group advocating for the 10 cent tax increase.the governor says he's not a fan of raising any taxes.but bridges and roads are crumbling."we are currently putting netting under our bridges to catch debris." safermo and the governor says prop d is a simple use tax.the average driver would pay an extra dollar 25 per month."the more you drive the more you pay."they say you will see that money in your backyard. "buchanan county and the cities in the county are going to get over a million and a half dollars in new money every year under prop d when its fully phased in."parson says to drive missouri forward--we have to pump money into the ground to get there. "move forward we got to get this done."reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain, kq2 your local news leader.>>
We've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days thanks to the dry air we've had in place. High pressure on top of us this Thursday morning will push out to our east. It will allow out winds to switch up to the south on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 60s. It will be very nice and sunny once again.
