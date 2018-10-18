Speech to Text for Salvation Army Recycling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

60s.>> the salvation army is working to clear the air after accusations on social media claimed they were destroying donated clothing. the salvation army closed it's retail thrift store in july, but continue to take donations for clients who come to the center with clothing vouchers. a social media post claimed the donated clothes were being shredded. but employees say that's not the full story. the salvation army is turning tarnished clothing into rags to be resold staff say the rag sales bring in approximately 12 thousand dollars annually to be put towards programs in st. joseph (sot "it's unfortunate the person who started this rumor didn't bother to come to me first; then we could have discussed these issues and had clarity. we just hope that it clears up and that people understand that the salvation army has served st. joseph community for 132 years and we continue to serve it diligently with the utmost of stewardship.") the salvation army is currently looking for coat donationations for their winter coat drive. for more information on coat or clothing donations, contact the