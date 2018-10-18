Clear

United Way 2018 Campaign

United Way 2018 Campaign

Posted: Thu Oct 18 17:18:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 17:18:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

Speech to Text for United Way 2018 Campaign

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

next fall the united way is moving right along with it's 2018 fundraising campaign. at a progress luncheon for volunteers and other supporters, it was announced that the organization has raised a little more than 40 percent of their 3 million dollar goal the campaign kicked off in september, and will wrap up on november first united way works with over two dozen community agencies including the y-w-c-a and the noyes home (sot "your gift to the united way organization is used wide, and is an efficient and effective way to see that one gift be spread across a number of different agencies and initiatives to support those in the community.") the united way will have a campaign ending celebration on november first at missouri western state
Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
A weak cold front will pass through early Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s. Much of the weekend will be sunny and quiet for any outdoor plans you may have. Temperatures will cool back down to below average in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events