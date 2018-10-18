Speech to Text for United Way 2018 Campaign

next fall the united way is moving right along with it's 2018 fundraising campaign. at a progress luncheon for volunteers and other supporters, it was announced that the organization has raised a little more than 40 percent of their 3 million dollar goal the campaign kicked off in september, and will wrap up on november first united way works with over two dozen community agencies including the y-w-c-a and the noyes home (sot "your gift to the united way organization is used wide, and is an efficient and effective way to see that one gift be spread across a number of different agencies and initiatives to support those in the community.") the united way will have a campaign ending celebration on november first at missouri western state