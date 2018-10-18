Speech to Text for Local organizations join fight against breast cancer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

zandt. missouri western, mosaic life care and family center farm and home don't usually have much in common, but breast cancer awareness month is bringing them together in hopes to change the lives of cancer survivors. kq2's ron johnson tells us how they're helping survivors thrive. <<paige lollar is a thriver, empowering, it really is.as a breast cancer survivor, you could say she knows how to put up a good fight. [lollar] i'm a fighter, and that makes me so proud to say. her battle is an inspiration, [mel bachali] and to see her thrive the way that she empowering and she's honestly someone that i look up to. which is why mel bachali, with family center farm and home is teaming up with mosaic and for it's annual goal is simple, uh donation we do ask dollars. the three organizations join forces to make it easier for those fighting breast cancer. [natalie redmond] i do love that the together to fight for this cause because it touches all of our lives. in paige's case, her diagnosis is only part of the story, she shared with us what happened when she first began that i went in for treatment , they treatment, you are pregnant. so, that's was a total shock to myself, my family, my doctors, didn't stop paige admits she didn't get to where she was at alone. breast center has this organization that, they give the it's just a great an organization inspired by should be those people who ron johnson kq2 pink week starts tomorrow and runs till the 27th. you can purchase pink t-shirts at family center farm and home, or at missouri western home games. all proceeds will go to the