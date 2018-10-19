Speech to Text for Cooler temperatures but sunny skies for the weekend

mild winter this year that's what the seasonal forecast is saying from the national oceanic and atmospheric administration. the report predicts warmer than normal temperatures in the northeast, pacific northwest, and the northern plains. the great lakes and parts of the northern plains and northern rockies will likely see drier- than-average conditions. but the south is expected to see above average precipitation, which could bring snow storms to the deep south. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a weak cold through for our friday, giving us a rain this morning have cloudy skies morning into the be dry in time for friday night high school football. be near average in the middle 60s breezy southwest winds, but the cloud main factor. much be sunny and quiet for any outdoor have. temperatures will cool back down the middle 50s to near 60. we'll have breezy northwest winds for your saturday. early next week looks to remain sunny & temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. a slight chance of forecast for wednesday into another cold front passing through. another cool down in the upper 50s. >> i'm joined by