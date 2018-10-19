Clear

Cooler temperatures but sunny skies for the weekend

Cooler temperatures but sunny skies for the weekend

Posted: Fri Oct 19 05:33:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 05:33:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for Cooler temperatures but sunny skies for the weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mild winter this year that's what the seasonal forecast is saying from the national oceanic and atmospheric administration. the report predicts warmer than normal temperatures in the northeast, pacific northwest, and the northern plains. the great lakes and parts of the northern plains and northern rockies will likely see drier- than-average conditions. but the south is expected to see above average precipitation, which could bring snow storms to the deep south. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a weak cold through for our friday, giving us a rain this morning have cloudy skies morning into the be dry in time for friday night high school football. be near average in the middle 60s breezy southwest winds, but the cloud main factor. much be sunny and quiet for any outdoor have. temperatures will cool back down the middle 50s to near 60. we'll have breezy northwest winds for your saturday. early next week looks to remain sunny & temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. a slight chance of forecast for wednesday into another cold front passing through. another cool down in the upper 50s. >> i'm joined by
Saint Joseph
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
A weak cold front will pass through for our Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain this morning ahead of it. We'll have cloudy skies through the morning into the afternoon so it will be dry in time for Friday night high school football. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s thanks to the breezy southwest winds, but the cloud cover will be the main factor.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events