Pizza delivery driver makes 225-mile special delivery

A pizza employee goes across state borders to make a special delivery.

Posted: Fri Oct 19 08:20:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 08:33:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

INDIANAPOLIS -- David Dalke's son-in-law Rich Morgan has been going through a tough battle with cancer, but Rich and his wife Julie never forgot their favorite pizza place in Battle Creek, Michigan, where they lived more than two decades ago.

"She talked about it through the years. She'd say, 'No one makes pizza like Steve's Pizza," Dalke said.

Last month, the couple planned a long overdue trip back to their favorite pizza spot, but Rich's cancer kept him home – now in Hospice care.

"So they never made it. They never made it to Battle Creek," Dalke said.

Dalke said he thought he would call Steve's Pizza. He did, and Dalton Shaffer picked up the phone.

"He was asking me if I could send a letter or a text message to his daughter kind like giving her our condolences for the situation and everything going on," Shaffer said.

Working the late shift on a Saturday night, Shaffer had a different idea. He offered to deliver the family two fresh pizzas.

"I said, 'Dalton, I want to make sure you understand. I'm calling you from Indianapolis, Indiana! That's three and a half hours away, 225 miles.' He said, 'Well, I know that,'" Dalke said.

So at 2:30 a.m., Shaffer pulled in at the family's Indianapolis driveway with two pizzas in hand, not hoping for any payment – just to show he cared.

