Man helps grandma find unknown siblings in UK

A man helps his grandmother reunite with the family she was separated from at birth.

Posted: Fri Oct 19 08:27:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 08:36:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

HOUSTON -- An elderly woman separated at birth from her family is finally meeting the siblings who she never met.

The emotional reunion happened after her grandson started piecing together her interesting past.

Before 93-year-old Una Pereira moved to Houston, she lived in the U.K. – raised in a London convent, she witnessed World War II and joined the Royal Air Force.

But there was a piece of her life that she knew nothing about.

"She said, 'If I win the lottery, I would go find out who my mother is,'" said Michael Pereira, Una's grandson.

So Michael traveled to the U.K., and tracked down her history, piecing together names and ages. Eventually, he found that Una had a sister and a brother.

"This is all crazy. I never thought this would happen," Una said.

All three siblings have been communicating via video chat for several months, and made plans to meet in person.

Every minute waiting was nerve-wracking, and finally Una met her 88-year-old sister Winifred and their 89-year-old brother John.

Winifred said she has spent the last two decades looking for her older sister, Una.

The family reunion at Bush Airport brought everyone to tears, and they planned to spent the weekend together creating new memories.

