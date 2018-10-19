Truck carrying 2,500 piglets overturns on Ohio highway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

DAYTON, Ohio -- A tractor-trailer carrying 2,500 piglects overturned on an Ohio highway near Dayton Wednesday.

Most of the piglets stayed on the truck, but some escaped and there were others that were injured or killed in the crash.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they aren't sure what caused the truck to overturn, but they said they believe speed may have been a factor.