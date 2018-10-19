Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Beautiful October weekend ahead
Beautiful October weekend ahead
Posted: Fri Oct 19 12:18:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 12:18:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
66°
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
70°
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Savannah
Broken Clouds
66°
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
61°
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
70°
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Clouds will move out by Friday evening, leaving a beautiful night for some high school football. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, clear skies are expected with lows dropping into the 40s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
5 injured in chain-reaction accident on Belt Highway
Suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting of man found dead in backyard
St. Joseph man arrested on suspicion of DWI in I-29 head-on crash
Hy-Vee recalling six products due to possible contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes
Former doctor joins fight against opioid abuse
Mega Millions jackpot soars to a record $1 billion
Salvation Army explains recycled donations
MoDOT holds surprise seat belt check at Central High School
1 killed, 1 injured in northeast Kansas accident
Jury acquits workers in Kansas waterslide death case
Community Events