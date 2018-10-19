Clear

Beautiful October weekend ahead

Posted: Fri Oct 19 12:18:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 12:18:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Clouds will move out by Friday evening, leaving a beautiful night for some high school football. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, clear skies are expected with lows dropping into the 40s.
