Speech to Text for United Way wants answers from Salvation Army

the united way is re-evaluating their support of the salvation army after a lack of information left the non-profit in the dark on the workings of the salvation army's emergency shelter kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more <<<it seems like more questions than anwsers are circling around the salvation army [sot:sidney breese/united way allocation volunteer:"i really think they owe us more information than we are getting, more information about how they operate."]in may the salvation army closed the booth center for renovations [sot:major abe tamayo/salvation army:"we've had a long funding issue in the current version of the booth center opperation that is put us in debt over the years. now we are stabilizing by the adjustments we made from the booth center and moving forward in establishing a solid base here in st.joe."]and shortly after the united way pulled back on funding by about 75 percent [sot: kylee strough/united way president:"when they closed the emergency shelter at the end of may, the united way board said effective june 1, we are no longer going to send you the dollars that would have gone to emergency shelter, because you're not operating it."] the money is still there, but not for long [sot: kylee strough"long term, it's not fair to the community for us to hold those dollars while the salvation army responds to our requests any longer. we need to put those dollars out to help people in the community."] united way even sent a letter to the local and regional salvation army asking for answers [sot: kylee strough"we've been back and forth with the salvation army for the last couple of months asking for those plans and some clarity on some of the programing that has to do with the specifically."]the salvation the future is still up in the air [sot: kylee strough"there is a lot of other has right now and they are not looking to sever the relationship, they are looking for the salvation army to provide a reason not to sever it and that is what we are waiting on."] sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader >>> the united way board will make a decision on the future funding of the salvation