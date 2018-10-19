Speech to Text for Clean Energy District

"you're st. joseph could soon be going green the city council will vote on an ordinance to make st. joseph a clean energy district the district would provide alternative funding options for people wanting to make their homes or businesses more energy efficient there is no cost to the city or taxpayers to be part of the district and the program can help pay for lighting, heating and cooling upgrades and water pumps (sot "if you are a certified clean energy district, as i'm hoping st. joseph will become, you will be able to get special financing through lenders and instead of going to the banks for them, and making a payment every month it will be done as a property tax you would pay annually." ) the council will vote on whether or not to become a clean energy district at their next meeting on