MAryville cruises to MEC crown with win over lafayette

Posted: Fri Oct 19 21:24:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 21:24:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

season...no eli dowis for maryville...but it didnt matter..=====first quarter...maryville pulls out the reverse...korbin ends up with it..and he's going to go all the way..touchdown spoofhounds..taking the early 7-0 lead...===next spoofhound possesion..tyler haer..fakes the hand off...rolls out to the left...finds tyler houchin...pounds some yards... getting the spoofs in scoring position...only to have houchin punch it in right after...maryville on top 14-0 in the first quarter...=== coach mcdowell looking for a way to stop maryville...and he may have a solution...===haer back to pass...looking for a place to go..can't find room... alex phelan...yanks the ball away...gives lafayette some life...but can't convert on the drive...giving the ball back to maryville...===the ensuing drive...snap botched.. but houchin comes up with it and scores..just that kind of night for the spoof hounds... and coach webb loves it....=== lafayette trying to get something before the half... mcgaughy back to throw...pass attempt...picked off by deon metezier....maryville..take this one 27-7...and win the outright m-e-c
Clouds will move out by Friday evening, leaving a beautiful night for some high school football. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, clear skies are expected with lows dropping into the 40s.
