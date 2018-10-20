Speech to Text for MAryville cruises to MEC crown with win over lafayette

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season...no eli dowis for maryville...but it didnt matter..=====first quarter...maryville pulls out the reverse...korbin ends up with it..and he's going to go all the way..touchdown spoofhounds..taking the early 7-0 lead...===next spoofhound possesion..tyler haer..fakes the hand off...rolls out to the left...finds tyler houchin...pounds some yards... getting the spoofs in scoring position...only to have houchin punch it in right after...maryville on top 14-0 in the first quarter...=== coach mcdowell looking for a way to stop maryville...and he may have a solution...===haer back to pass...looking for a place to go..can't find room... alex phelan...yanks the ball away...gives lafayette some life...but can't convert on the drive...giving the ball back to maryville...===the ensuing drive...snap botched.. but houchin comes up with it and scores..just that kind of night for the spoof hounds... and coach webb loves it....=== lafayette trying to get something before the half... mcgaughy back to throw...pass attempt...picked off by deon metezier....maryville..take this one 27-7...and win the outright m-e-c